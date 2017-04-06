Beilue: Why are so few career educato...

Beilue: Why are so few career educators on school boards?

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Amarillo.com

Cristy Wilkinson is the rarest of candidates in the May 6 election for the Amarillo School Board of Trustees. She is a career educator - running for a board of education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hereford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
old friend Tim Mar '17 jmpm 1
News Police: Ex-church volunteer sexually abused nur... Jan '17 Super user 15
News In-N-Out's heiress reveals shocking details abo... Jan '17 Lusto 1
President Donald Trump, Economist , We wait for... (Apr '16) Nov '16 Well Well 5
Umbarger Music Thread (May '16) Nov '16 Musikologist 2
Where is Rey Fernandez?? (Sep '16) Sep '16 Just a friend 1994 1
Cant sleep (Aug '16) Aug '16 Jaynoaand74 2
See all Hereford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hereford Forum Now

Hereford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hereford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Gunman
 

Hereford, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,955 • Total comments across all topics: 280,820,344

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC