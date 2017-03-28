Hereford planning $45M bond election

Hereford planning $45M bond election

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Amarillo.com

Hereford Independent School District is beginning a series of informational meetings Thursday about a $45 million bond election in May. The second is April 13 at 7 a.m. in the Hereford Senior Citizens Center. A final meeting is planned for May 4 at 7 p.m. at the Hereford Community Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hereford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
old friend Tim Mar 20 jmpm 1
News Police: Ex-church volunteer sexually abused nur... Jan '17 Super user 15
News In-N-Out's heiress reveals shocking details abo... Jan '17 Lusto 1
President Donald Trump, Economist , We wait for... (Apr '16) Nov '16 Well Well 5
Umbarger Music Thread (May '16) Nov '16 Musikologist 2
Where is Rey Fernandez?? (Sep '16) Sep '16 Just a friend 1994 1
Cant sleep (Aug '16) Aug '16 Jaynoaand74 2
See all Hereford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hereford Forum Now

Hereford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hereford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. China
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Hereford, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,754 • Total comments across all topics: 279,898,126

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC