Hereford planning $45M bond election
Hereford Independent School District is beginning a series of informational meetings Thursday about a $45 million bond election in May. The second is April 13 at 7 a.m. in the Hereford Senior Citizens Center. A final meeting is planned for May 4 at 7 p.m. at the Hereford Community Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hereford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|old friend Tim
|Mar 20
|jmpm
|1
|Police: Ex-church volunteer sexually abused nur...
|Jan '17
|Super user
|15
|In-N-Out's heiress reveals shocking details abo...
|Jan '17
|Lusto
|1
|President Donald Trump, Economist , We wait for... (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|5
|Umbarger Music Thread (May '16)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|2
|Where is Rey Fernandez?? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Just a friend 1994
|1
|Cant sleep (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Jaynoaand74
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hereford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC