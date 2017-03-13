There are on the Houston Chronicle story from Tuesday Mar 14, titled Chef Ronnie Killen's burger joint gets surprising one-star review. In it, Houston Chronicle reports that:

Killen's Burgers in Pearland serves hefty 10-ounce burgers with quality ingredients, but it doesn't rank near the top of the list when it comes to great burgers in Houston. >>Keep clicking for a look at some burgers that do.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.