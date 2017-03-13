Chef Ronnie Killen's burger joint get...

Chef Ronnie Killen's burger joint gets surprising one-star review

There are 1 comment on the Houston Chronicle story from Tuesday Mar 14, titled Chef Ronnie Killen's burger joint gets surprising one-star review. In it, Houston Chronicle reports that:

Killen's Burgers in Pearland serves hefty 10-ounce burgers with quality ingredients, but it doesn't rank near the top of the list when it comes to great burgers in Houston. >>Keep clicking for a look at some burgers that do.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Burger Pharts

United States

#1 Thursday Mar 16
Chef Pharts
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hereford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Ex-church volunteer sexually abused nur... Jan '17 Super user 15
News In-N-Out's heiress reveals shocking details abo... Jan '17 Lusto 1
President Donald Trump, Economist , We wait for... (Apr '16) Nov '16 Well Well 5
Umbarger Music Thread (May '16) Nov '16 Musikologist 2
Where is Rey Fernandez?? (Sep '16) Sep '16 Just a friend 1994 1
Cant sleep (Aug '16) Aug '16 Jaynoaand74 2
does anyone know baltimore vigil (Mar '08) Aug '16 Vigiljr 29
See all Hereford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hereford Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Deaf Smith County was issued at March 19 at 4:26AM CDT

Hereford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hereford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Hereford, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,286 • Total comments across all topics: 279,671,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC