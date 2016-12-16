Santa to visit Amigos stores Saturday

Santa to visit Amigos stores Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
Dec 16, 2016 Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Santa Claus plans to be at Amigos stores from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday to take pictures with children. Amigos stores are located at 112 N. University in Lubbock, 3300 I-40 East in Amarillo, 520 N. 25-Mile Ave. in Hereford and 2403 N. Columbia Ave. in Plainview.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hereford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jan 29 ShellPhartz 1,082
News Police: Ex-church volunteer sexually abused nur... Jan 24 Super user 15
News In-N-Out's heiress reveals shocking details abo... Jan 12 Lusto 1
President Donald Trump, Economist , We wait for... (Apr '16) Nov '16 Well Well 5
Umbarger Music Thread (May '16) Nov '16 Musikologist 2
Where is Rey Fernandez?? Sep '16 Just a friend 1994 1
Cant sleep Aug '16 Jaynoaand74 2
See all Hereford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hereford Forum Now

Hereford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hereford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Hereford, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,372 • Total comments across all topics: 278,472,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC