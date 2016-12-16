Santa to visit Amigos stores Saturday
Santa Claus plans to be at Amigos stores from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday to take pictures with children. Amigos stores are located at 112 N. University in Lubbock, 3300 I-40 East in Amarillo, 520 N. 25-Mile Ave. in Hereford and 2403 N. Columbia Ave. in Plainview.
