Amigos to host eighth annual Tamale C...

Amigos to host eighth annual Tamale Cook Off

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 9 Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Amigos will host its eighth annual Tamale Cook Off on Saturday at four stores in Lubbock, Amarillo, Hereford and Plainview. The event is limited to 30 entrants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hereford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Donald Trump, Economist , We wait for... (Apr '16) Nov 28 Well Well 5
Umbarger Music Thread (May '16) Nov '16 Musikologist 2
Where is Rey Fernandez?? Sep '16 Just a friend 1994 1
Cant sleep Aug '16 Jaynoaand74 2
does anyone know baltimore vigil (Mar '08) Aug '16 Vigiljr 29
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jun '16 robert 994
Cowgirl on the prowl. (Apr '16) Apr '16 38 DD 1 snap 1
See all Hereford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hereford Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Deaf Smith County was issued at December 24 at 3:40PM CST

Hereford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hereford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Hereford, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,139 • Total comments across all topics: 277,310,982

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC