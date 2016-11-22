Wanted fugitive captured in Hereford

Wanted fugitive captured in Hereford

Nov 22, 2016 Read more: Amarillo.com

Adrian Casarez, the Amarillo Crime Stopper's weekly fugitive, was captured on Monday afternoon in Hereford following a short chase. Casarez was located in Hereford at around 3:30 p.m. Monday after a call was received about a silver Ford Mustang driving erratically in the city.

