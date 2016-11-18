Students compete in automotive skills contest High school students tested their automotive knowledge in a regional technical skills competition at San Juan College Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/education/2016/11/18/students-compete-automotive-skills-contest/94077152/ Beau Claridge, a senior at Brighton High School in Brighton, Colo., competes in San Juan College's annual SkillsUSA invitational on Friday at the school's auto technician shop in Farmington. FARMINGTON - High school students from New Mexico, Colorado and Texas tested their automotive knowledge in a regional technical skills competition at San Juan College.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.