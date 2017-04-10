Infant Ejected From Car In Deadly McIntosh County Wreck
A 9-month-old baby was killed when the car he was riding in crashed early Tuesday morning in McIntosh County. The infant boy was not in a car seat, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
