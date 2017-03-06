Okmulgee County Sheriff Seeks Man Wanted For Questioning
The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in locating a Henryetta man wanted for questioning in connection with Okmulgee County burglaries. Jacob Andrew Snider is wanted for questioning in the burglaries as well as for fleeing from another law enforcement agency during a recent traffic stop, the sheriff's office wrote on its Facebook page.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Henryetta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10)
|Mar 3
|KellieTiner
|93
|Greg Henry got busted (Feb '15)
|Mar 2
|eufaula girl
|6
|OSBI To Discuss Weleetka Murders (Jun '09)
|Feb 24
|Concerned citizen
|147
|Who is running for Henryetta City Council?
|Feb 22
|LisaJ9
|3
|Lil Ricky Mitchell
|Feb 19
|MyBackHurts
|1
|Suitcase body
|Feb 16
|reality
|2
|James Coale would still be alive!!
|Feb 14
|Concerned citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Henryetta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC