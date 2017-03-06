Okmulgee County Sheriff Seeks Man Wan...

Okmulgee County Sheriff Seeks Man Wanted For Questioning

Wednesday Mar 1

The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in locating a Henryetta man wanted for questioning in connection with Okmulgee County burglaries. Jacob Andrew Snider is wanted for questioning in the burglaries as well as for fleeing from another law enforcement agency during a recent traffic stop, the sheriff's office wrote on its Facebook page.

