Henryetta Physical Therapist Accused Of Targeting Teenage Girls

Thursday Mar 2

A Glenpool man was arrested Thursday, March 3, 2017, on a complaint of soliciting a minor to perform lewd acts. An arrest report states Richard Jay Johns II is a physical therapist who used his job as a means of targeting teenage girls inappropriately.

