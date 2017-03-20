Henryetta Physical Therapist Accused Of Targeting Teenage Girls
A Glenpool man was arrested Thursday, March 3, 2017, on a complaint of soliciting a minor to perform lewd acts. An arrest report states Richard Jay Johns II is a physical therapist who used his job as a means of targeting teenage girls inappropriately.
