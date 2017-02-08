Valentine's Day dance canceled after ordinance bans dancing near church
Valentine's Day dance canceled after ordinance bans dancing near church Kevin Bacon would not stand for this. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kP9f8K A businesswoman in the tiny city of Henryetta, Oklahoma, canceled a planned Valentine's Day dance after someone unearthed an old city ordinance that bans dancing within 500 feet of a church or school.
Henryetta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Okmulgee fire dept. refuses to assist EMS !!! (Nov '08)
|6 hr
|Okmcitizen
|32
|OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10)
|21 hr
|youngin
|88
|Tired of BS from BS (Aug '16)
|Feb 7
|LisaJ9
|14
|Okmulgee County has largest Convicted Felons pe... (Jul '11)
|Jan 30
|Anonymous
|12
|Henryetta, Whats It Need?
|Jan 30
|Anonymous
|4
|New Okmulgee arrests and mugshots (Mar '14)
|Jan 26
|Will
|15
|OHP Trooper Charged With Assault (May '09)
|Jan 24
|wcoyote3
|212
