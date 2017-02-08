Valentine's Day dance canceled after ...

Valentine's Day dance canceled after ordinance bans dancing near church

Wednesday Feb 8

Valentine's Day dance canceled after ordinance bans dancing near church Kevin Bacon would not stand for this. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kP9f8K A businesswoman in the tiny city of Henryetta, Oklahoma, canceled a planned Valentine's Day dance after someone unearthed an old city ordinance that bans dancing within 500 feet of a church or school.

Henryetta, OK

