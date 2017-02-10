Valentinea s Day Dance Canceled Thanks to Footloose-Era Ordinance

A sweetheart dance set to take place on Valentine's Day in Henryetta, Oklahoma, has been canceled due to a 1979 ordinance prohibiting dancing within 500 feet of a church. It started when Joni Insabella and Shelly Riveria, owners of Rosie LaVon's Marketplace, decided to hold a dance at their store.

