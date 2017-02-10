Valentinea s Day Dance Canceled Thanks to Footloose-Era Ordinance
A sweetheart dance set to take place on Valentine's Day in Henryetta, Oklahoma, has been canceled due to a 1979 ordinance prohibiting dancing within 500 feet of a church. It started when Joni Insabella and Shelly Riveria, owners of Rosie LaVon's Marketplace, decided to hold a dance at their store.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Henryetta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OSBI To Discuss Weleetka Murders (Jun '09)
|Fri
|Concerned citizen
|147
|Who is running for Henryetta City Council?
|Feb 22
|LisaJ9
|3
|Lil Ricky Mitchell
|Feb 19
|MyBackHurts
|1
|OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10)
|Feb 17
|Youngin
|91
|Suitcase body
|Feb 16
|reality
|2
|James Coale would still be alive!!
|Feb 14
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Okmulgee fire dept. refuses to assist EMS !!! (Nov '08)
|Feb 10
|Okmcitizen
|32
Find what you want!
Search Henryetta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC