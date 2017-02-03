Silver Alert Issued For Missing Okmul...

Silver Alert Issued For Missing Okmulgee County Man

Deputies are searching for 51-year-old Larry J. Andrews, who has been missing from his Henryetta-area residence since January 31, 2017. They say Andrews has a history of mental health issues and is believed to be suffering from early stage Dementia.

