Silver Alert Issued For Missing Okmulgee County Man
Deputies are searching for 51-year-old Larry J. Andrews, who has been missing from his Henryetta-area residence since January 31, 2017. They say Andrews has a history of mental health issues and is believed to be suffering from early stage Dementia.
