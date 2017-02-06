Police find meth during midtown Tulsa...

Police find meth during midtown Tulsa bust

Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

The Tulsa County Sheriffs Office Drug Task Force said they found a large amount of meth when they served a search warrant at a home near Fifth and Utica last week. Inside the home, they found 2.2 pounds of meth.

