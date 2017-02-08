Okmulgee Police Use Plane, Sonar To S...

Okmulgee Police Use Plane, Sonar To Search For Man's Missing Truck

The Okmulgee Police Department has been searching for several days for the missing truck of a Henryetta man who was found dead Sunday near Okmulgee Lake. A Silver Alert was issued Saturday for Larry Andrews, 61, who police said had been missing since January 31, but the alert was canceled Sunday afternoon after his body was found near the spillway at the lake.

