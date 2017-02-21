Dancing ban struck down
A 40-year-old ordinance banning Henryetta, Oklahoma residents from dancing within 500 feet of a church has been abolished. Henryetta's city council heard an appeal Tuesday and residents crammed inside city hall, hoping the council would abolish the ordinance.
