Dancing ban in one Oklahoma town abol...

Dancing ban in one Oklahoma town abolished by city council

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

However, someone on social media warned Insabella that a rarely enforced ordinance could come in to play if she hosted the dance. The ordinance prohibits dancing within 500 feet of a church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henryetta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who is running for Henryetta City Council? 2 hr LisaJ9 3
Lil Ricky Mitchell Feb 19 MyBackHurts 1
News OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10) Feb 17 Youngin 91
Suitcase body Feb 16 reality 2
James Coale would still be alive!! Feb 14 Concerned citizen 1
Okmulgee fire dept. refuses to assist EMS !!! (Nov '08) Feb 10 Okmcitizen 32
Tired of BS from BS (Aug '16) Feb 7 LisaJ9 14
See all Henryetta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henryetta Forum Now

Henryetta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henryetta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
 

Henryetta, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,626 • Total comments across all topics: 279,064,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC