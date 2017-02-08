City Ordinance Causes Organizer To Ca...

City Ordinance Causes Organizer To Cancel Valentine's Day Dance

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

The organizer of a Valentine's Day dance in Henryetta, Oklahoma decided to cancel the event when she learned that a city ordinance bars dancing within 500 feet of a church, according to our affiliate KFOR-TV. The dance was to be held Saturday at Rose Labon's Marketplace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henryetta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Suitcase body 8 hr reality 2
James Coale would still be alive!! Tue Concerned citizen 1
News OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10) Feb 13 Mommabear 90
Okmulgee fire dept. refuses to assist EMS !!! (Nov '08) Feb 10 Okmcitizen 32
Tired of BS from BS (Aug '16) Feb 7 LisaJ9 14
Okmulgee County has largest Convicted Felons pe... (Jul '11) Jan 30 Anonymous 12
Henryetta, Whats It Need? Jan 30 Anonymous 4
See all Henryetta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henryetta Forum Now

Henryetta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henryetta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Henryetta, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,143 • Total comments across all topics: 278,925,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC