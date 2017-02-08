City Ordinance Causes Organizer To Cancel Valentine's Day Dance
The organizer of a Valentine's Day dance in Henryetta, Oklahoma decided to cancel the event when she learned that a city ordinance bars dancing within 500 feet of a church, according to our affiliate KFOR-TV. The dance was to be held Saturday at Rose Labon's Marketplace.
