City Ordinance Bans Dancing Within 500 Feet of Church

Well, fast forward 32 years to the present - and to reality - and a similar situation has unfolded in Henryetta, Oklahoma. The city of approximately 6,000 people - located about 90 miles east of Oklahoma City - has a law on the books that was unknown to most of its residents, until a Valentine's Day dance was recently scheduled - then scrapped.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.