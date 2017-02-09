City Ordinance Bans Dancing Within 500 Feet of Church
Well, fast forward 32 years to the present - and to reality - and a similar situation has unfolded in Henryetta, Oklahoma. The city of approximately 6,000 people - located about 90 miles east of Oklahoma City - has a law on the books that was unknown to most of its residents, until a Valentine's Day dance was recently scheduled - then scrapped.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.
Add your comments below
Henryetta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tired of BS from BS (Aug '16)
|Tue
|LisaJ9
|14
|Okmulgee County has largest Convicted Felons pe... (Jul '11)
|Jan 30
|Anonymous
|12
|Henryetta, Whats It Need?
|Jan 30
|Anonymous
|4
|Okmulgee fire dept. refuses to assist EMS !!! (Nov '08)
|Jan 30
|Anonymous
|31
|New Okmulgee arrests and mugshots (Mar '14)
|Jan 26
|Will
|15
|OHP Trooper Charged With Assault (May '09)
|Jan 24
|wcoyote3
|212
|Chick fil A Background Check
|Jan 17
|Sally Hampton
|3
Find what you want!
Search Henryetta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC