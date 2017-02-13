a Footloosea town Henryetta cancels Valentinea s - 10:06 pm updated:

a Footloosea town Henryetta cancels V...

a Footloosea town Henryetta cancels Valentinea s

A small Oklahoma town is echoing the story line of '80s movie "Footloose" by canceling a Valentine's Day dance because of an arcane city ordinance enforcing a strict moral code. KTUL-TV reports that the organizer canceled the dance in Henryetta because it would have taken place 300 feet from a church, in violation of an ordinance that forbids dancing within 500 feet of a place of worship.

