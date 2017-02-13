a Footloosea town Henryetta cancels Valentinea s - 10:06 pm updated:
A small Oklahoma town is echoing the story line of '80s movie "Footloose" by canceling a Valentine's Day dance because of an arcane city ordinance enforcing a strict moral code. KTUL-TV reports that the organizer canceled the dance in Henryetta because it would have taken place 300 feet from a church, in violation of an ordinance that forbids dancing within 500 feet of a place of worship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.
Add your comments below
Henryetta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Okmulgee fire dept. refuses to assist EMS !!! (Nov '08)
|Feb 10
|Okmcitizen
|32
|OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10)
|Feb 9
|youngin
|88
|Tired of BS from BS (Aug '16)
|Feb 7
|LisaJ9
|14
|Okmulgee County has largest Convicted Felons pe... (Jul '11)
|Jan 30
|Anonymous
|12
|Henryetta, Whats It Need?
|Jan 30
|Anonymous
|4
|New Okmulgee arrests and mugshots (Mar '14)
|Jan 26
|Will
|15
|OHP Trooper Charged With Assault (May '09)
|Jan 24
|wcoyote3
|212
Find what you want!
Search Henryetta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC