Suspect arrested after attemtpted robbery in Henryetta

Okmulgee County deputies arrested a suspect in an attempted robbery on Tuesday Deputies said they found Cody Smallwood hiding in a creek bed in Henryetta They said he tried to rob the Coalton Feed Store at gunpoint, but the employee fought back shut the suspect out of the store Smallwood was found later and arrested on complaints of armed robbery, pointing a firearm and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

