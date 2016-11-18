Oklahoma road construction you need t...

Oklahoma road construction you need to know about before holiday travel next week

Next Story Prev Story
Nov 18, 2016 Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

The following construction projects will impact travel on major highways and interstates Thursday, Nov. 24, through Sunday, Nov. 27. I-40 narrowed at SH-30, Beckham Co. I-40 is narrowed to one lane in each direction between SH-30 and S. 4th St. near Erick for bridge and pavement rehabilitation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henryetta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Morris Police Chief goes beyond Calls for Socia... 9 hr Morris Citizen 2
Tired of BS from BS 18 hr LisaJ9 12
News Charges Filed Against Okmulgee Public Officials (Sep '09) Dec 12 Sandra Sellers 26
Chick fil A Background Check Nov 25 Zach 2
Country Lane Beggs OK (Feb '12) Nov '16 goforit 14
Grand Jury finds all charges agains Mayor Rick ... (Sep '12) Nov '16 Michael Price 13
Is Anchor Glass Container a good place to work?? (Sep '10) Oct '16 ubi 46
See all Henryetta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henryetta Forum Now

Henryetta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henryetta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Henryetta, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,965 • Total comments across all topics: 277,309,114

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC