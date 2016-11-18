Oklahoma road construction you need to know about before holiday travel next week

The following construction projects will impact travel on major highways and interstates Thursday, Nov. 24, through Sunday, Nov. 27. I-40 narrowed at SH-30, Beckham Co. I-40 is narrowed to one lane in each direction between SH-30 and S. 4th St. near Erick for bridge and pavement rehabilitation.

