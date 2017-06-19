Johnny Cash's famed lakefront propert...

Johnny Cash's famed lakefront property for sale

Sunday Jun 11 Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Johnny Cash's lakeside property in Hendersonville, TN, is on the market for $3.95 million. The Cash family home was depicted in the Oscar-winning biopic "Walk the Line," and Cash's famous video for the song "Hurt" was shot in the home.

