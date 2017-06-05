International Society of Hospitality Consultants Launches 2018 Capital Expenditure Data Survey

The International Society of Hospitality Consultants , in partnership with the Hospitality Asset Managers Association , today announced that the organizations have begun preliminary research for the 2018 CapEx Data Survey , placing an open call to all U.S. hotel owners, management companies and asset managers to participate by July 31, 2017 . The data collected will be presented in the upcoming 5th edition of "ISHC CapEx - A Study of Capital Expenditures in the Hotel Industry".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.