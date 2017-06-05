International Society of Hospitality Consultants Launches 2018 Capital Expenditure Data Survey
The International Society of Hospitality Consultants , in partnership with the Hospitality Asset Managers Association , today announced that the organizations have begun preliminary research for the 2018 CapEx Data Survey , placing an open call to all U.S. hotel owners, management companies and asset managers to participate by July 31, 2017 . The data collected will be presented in the upcoming 5th edition of "ISHC CapEx - A Study of Capital Expenditures in the Hotel Industry".
Hendersonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WTF is happening at Indian Lake Starbucks? (Dec '15)
|Jun 8
|GoPreds
|14
|Sandy
|Jun 8
|curious
|1
|History on Taylor Nikole Pagels
|Jun 7
|Fatty Matty
|2
|Hookers in gallatin (Jan '13)
|Jun 6
|Shameless
|24
|Murder victim's family seeks change in sentenci... (Oct '08)
|Jun 5
|Gallatin
|52
|Murderers working at Cornerstone churc
|Jun 4
|Redneck
|2
|andy allman
|Jun 3
|why
|1
