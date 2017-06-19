Choate Takes The Win on Kentucky Lake
Brain Choate of Burns, TN won the American Bass Anglers Ram Truck Open Series Tennessee Central tournament, held June 11, 2017 Kentucky Lake. Running out of Paris Landing State Park, Choate caught five bass weighing 22.99 pounds with a 6.13 - pound kicker.
