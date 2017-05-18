STR: US hotel results for week ending...

STR: US hotel results for week ending 6 May

Friday May 12

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee -- The U.S. hotel industry reported positive results in the three key performance metrics during the week of 30 April to 6 May 2017, according to data from STR . In comparison with the week of 1-7 May 2016, the industry reported the following: STR analysts note that performance growth was particularly strong on Friday andSaturday due to a comparison with Mother's Day weekend a year ago.

Hendersonville, TN

