STR: US hotel results for week ending 29 April
HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee -- The U.S. hotel industry reported positive results in the three key performance metrics during the week of 23-29 April 2017, according to data from STR . In comparison with the week of 24-30 April 2016, the industry reported the following: STR analysts attribute the level of performance growth to a comparison with Passover week last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Add your comments below
Hendersonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Biggest Cheaters? (Jun '09)
|7 hr
|KDC
|4
|Hookers in gallatin (Jan '13)
|20 hr
|Sammy
|20
|Whooshing sound
|23 hr
|ya think
|4
|Pissed off
|Wed
|Pissed off
|1
|(R) Diana Black was a leader in Passing of the...
|May 9
|American
|1
|Samantha Strawn (Nov '16)
|May 8
|Delta
|16
|Hendersonville Goodwill Career Solutions Is Clo...
|May 5
|Kelly
|9
Find what you want!
Search Hendersonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC