STR: US hotel results for week ending 29 April

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee -- The U.S. hotel industry reported positive results in the three key performance metrics during the week of 23-29 April 2017, according to data from STR . In comparison with the week of 24-30 April 2016, the industry reported the following: STR analysts attribute the level of performance growth to a comparison with Passover week last year.

