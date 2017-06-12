STR: US hotel results for week ending 20 May

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee -- The U.S. hotel industry reported flat occupancy and slightly higher rates year over year during the week of 14-20 May 2017, according to data from STR . In comparison with the week of 15-21 May 2016, the industry recorded the following in the three key performance metrics: STR analysts note that occupancy for the week was pulled down due to comparison with a non-Mother's Day Sunday in 2016.

