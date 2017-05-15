STR: Caribbean/Mexico hotel pipeline ...

STR: Caribbean/Mexico hotel pipeline for April 2017

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee -- STR 's April 2017 Pipeline Report shows 40,657 rooms in 222 hotel projects Under Contract in the Caribbean/Mexico region. The total represents a 41.6% increase in rooms Under Contract compared with April 2016.

