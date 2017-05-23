STEM students learn about engineering...

STEM students learn about engineering on dam tour

Friday May 19 Read more: The United States Army

A group of students and teachers from Martin Luther King, Maplewood, Hillsboro, and Nashville School of the Arts High schools and four college students from Tennessee State University during their visit May 4. A team of engineering professionals from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District welcomed the group for a Corps career overview and tour of the Old Hickory Lock and Dam in Hendersonville, Tenn. John Bell, Old Hickory power plant operator trainee, talks with Reginald Young, a business specialist at Tennessee State University in Nashville, about control room functions during a tour of the Old Hickory Hydropower Plant in Hendersonville, Tenn., May 4, 2017.

