Rainey inks with PhoenixCumberland coach Heather Stanfill announced...
Cumberland coach Heather Stanfill announced the signing of Madison native Kayla Rainey to scholarship papers this week for the 2017-18 academic year, becoming the eighth Phoenix signee for next season. Rainey lettered in softball and basketball at Aaron Academy in Hendersonville for coaches Michael Connell and David Oster.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
