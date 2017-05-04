Rainey inks with PhoenixCumberland coach Heather Stanfill announced...

Rainey inks with PhoenixCumberland co...

Thursday May 4 Read more: Lebanon Democrat

Cumberland coach Heather Stanfill announced the signing of Madison native Kayla Rainey to scholarship papers this week for the 2017-18 academic year, becoming the eighth Phoenix signee for next season. Rainey lettered in softball and basketball at Aaron Academy in Hendersonville for coaches Michael Connell and David Oster.

