Purple Heart veteran gets prosthetic ...

Purple Heart veteran gets prosthetic leg back after losing it at Tennessee lake

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

With the help of others, a Purple Heart veteran who lost his prosthetic leg in Old Hickory Lake in Hendersonville after a day of fun on the water now has it back. Tim Cranford, a fisherman, who had helped the veteran load up his jet-ski learned of the missing prosthetic and later called on the Hendersonville Fire Department's dive team to assist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hendersonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Samantha Strawn (Nov '16) 22 hr Concerned 18
Court Thu nResponse 2
abc (Dec '08) Thu What 4
ABC Technologies May 15 What 2
Ross biggerstaff (Nov '16) May 15 asdf 3
(Chris) Kyle Gregory (Jun '12) May 13 Lauren 12
Hendersonville Goodwill Career Solutions Is Clo... May 5 Kelly 9
See all Hendersonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hendersonville Forum Now

Hendersonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hendersonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Hendersonville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,723 • Total comments across all topics: 281,133,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC