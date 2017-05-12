Purple Heart veteran gets prosthetic leg back after losing it at Tennessee lake

With the help of others, a Purple Heart veteran who lost his prosthetic leg in Old Hickory Lake in Hendersonville after a day of fun on the water now has it back. Tim Cranford, a fisherman, who had helped the veteran load up his jet-ski learned of the missing prosthetic and later called on the Hendersonville Fire Department's dive team to assist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.