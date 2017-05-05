Loretta Lynn Suffers Stroke, Remains ...

Loretta Lynn Suffers Stroke, Remains Under Medical Care

According to a Friday afternoon post on Loretta Lynn's website , the Country Music Hall of Fame member suffered a stroke on May 4 at her Tennessee home. American country music legend Loretta Lynn was admitted into a hospital in Nashville last night after she suffered a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

