Loretta Lynn a oeDoing Greata After Stroke as She Begins Rehab

After suffering a stroke on May 4 at her Tennessee home, Loretta Lynn has been moved from the hospital into a rehabilitation facility and is "doing great." Loretta thanks everyone for their prayers love and support.

