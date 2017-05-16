Loretta Lynn a oeDoing Greata After Stroke as She Begins Rehab
After suffering a stroke on May 4 at her Tennessee home, Loretta Lynn has been moved from the hospital into a rehabilitation facility and is "doing great." Loretta thanks everyone for their prayers love and support.
