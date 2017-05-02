Hendersonville Performing Arts Company presents Everbody Loves Opal

The Hendersonville Performing Arts Company Presents Everybody Loves Opal May 19th through June 3rd at the Hendersonville Performing Arts Company located in the City Square Shopping Center, 260 West Main St., Suite 204 in Hendersonville with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Come and join Opal, a middle-aged recluse that lives in a tumble-down mansion at the edge of a municipal dump that is somewhat judged by the disarray of her establishment aggravated by the fact that she collects things - anything that can be toted home in her little red wagon. Opal is an optimist that believes with all her heart, that everyone is her friend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.