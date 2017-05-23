Hendersonville nurse faces more charg...

Hendersonville nurse faces more charges after drug investigation

Tuesday May 23 Read more: WKRN

Police said Sandra Jackson was charged Tuesday with two more counts of possession of a schedule IV drug for resale. She was taken into custody on May 11 after officers responded to a disturbance call at her Candlewood Drive home.

