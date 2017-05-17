Hendersonville nurse arrested, accused of selling Xanax bars
Jackson is a long-time nurse who has had run-ins with the law before. Her latest arrest came last week after neighbors reportedly complained about suspicious activity outside her home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hendersonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|David Chambers
|May 20
|Karma
|4
|Samantha Strawn (Nov '16)
|May 18
|Concerned
|18
|Court
|May 18
|nResponse
|2
|abc (Dec '08)
|May 18
|What
|4
|ABC Technologies
|May 15
|What
|2
|Ross biggerstaff (Nov '16)
|May 15
|asdf
|3
|(Chris) Kyle Gregory (Jun '12)
|May 13
|Lauren
|12
Find what you want!
Search Hendersonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC