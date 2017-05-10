Council chooses fresh auditors

Council chooses fresh auditors

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Herald-Citizen

Algood is contracting with Carr, Riggs and Ingram, an accounting firm based in Alabama, to conduct the city's audit. Algood is contracting with Carr, Riggs and Ingram, an accounting firm based in Alabama, to conduct the city's audit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hendersonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pissed off 3 hr Pissed off 1
(R) Diana Black was a leader in Passing of the... Tue American 1
Samantha Strawn (Nov '16) Mon Delta 16
Hendersonville Goodwill Career Solutions Is Clo... May 5 Kelly 9
In town suites myatt dr May 5 Just wondering 3
Moving to Gallatin May 3 django 2
Who is this Person? (Aug '16) May 1 Selena 3
See all Hendersonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hendersonville Forum Now

Hendersonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hendersonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
 

Hendersonville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,311 • Total comments across all topics: 280,911,099

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC