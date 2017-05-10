Council chooses fresh auditors
Algood is contracting with Carr, Riggs and Ingram, an accounting firm based in Alabama, to conduct the city's audit. Algood is contracting with Carr, Riggs and Ingram, an accounting firm based in Alabama, to conduct the city's audit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hendersonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pissed off
|3 hr
|Pissed off
|1
|(R) Diana Black was a leader in Passing of the...
|Tue
|American
|1
|Samantha Strawn (Nov '16)
|Mon
|Delta
|16
|Hendersonville Goodwill Career Solutions Is Clo...
|May 5
|Kelly
|9
|In town suites myatt dr
|May 5
|Just wondering
|3
|Moving to Gallatin
|May 3
|django
|2
|Who is this Person? (Aug '16)
|May 1
|Selena
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hendersonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC