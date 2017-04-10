You Can Buy Johnny Cash's Former Residence for $3.95 Million
Johnny Cash loved his Tennessee home. This property, located in just north of Nashville in Hendersonville, Tennessee, was where Cash retreated for his detox in the late 1960s and was where Kris Kristofferson famously landed his helicopter in order to convince Cash to record his songs.
