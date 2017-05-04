Three Responders Struck at TN Crash S...

Three Responders Struck at TN Crash Scene

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 17 Read more: FireHouse.com

A man who tried to drive around a Hendersonville accident scene left three first responders injured and struck several vehicles, including an ambulance. Fire, EMS and law enforcement crews were at the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and car at New Shackle Island and Drakes Creek roads when Calvin F. Emanuel II, 52, backed into a car before trying to drive into coming traffic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hendersonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Gallatin 22 hr django 2
Who is this Person? (Aug '16) May 1 Selena 3
Ashley amons kirk Apr 30 The truth 1
Republicans are now going to try to cut out Ove... Apr 28 Republican 2
Rattleanakea Apr 28 Nobody 3
Samantha Strawn (Nov '16) Apr 27 Truth Teller 15
Poll Is OK for Rep Diane Black to build a 20,000 sq.... (May '12) Apr 26 hates black 26
See all Hendersonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hendersonville Forum Now

Hendersonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hendersonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Hendersonville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,970 • Total comments across all topics: 280,774,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC