Three Responders Struck at TN Crash Scene
A man who tried to drive around a Hendersonville accident scene left three first responders injured and struck several vehicles, including an ambulance. Fire, EMS and law enforcement crews were at the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and car at New Shackle Island and Drakes Creek roads when Calvin F. Emanuel II, 52, backed into a car before trying to drive into coming traffic.
