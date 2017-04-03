Tenn. mom on a mission to prove daugh...

Tenn. mom on a mission to prove daughter's death was no accident

A Tennessee mom is on a mission to prove her daughter's mysterious death at a lake event two years ago was not an accident. Lauren Agee, a 21-year-old criminal science major from Hendersonville, Tennessee, was attending WakeFest, an annual grassroots wakeboarding tournament in Smithfield, Tennessee, with some friends in July 2015 when her body was discovered in Center Hill Lake.

