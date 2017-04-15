Sumner County deputy hit by car while responding to crash
The third period may have defined the series as the Predators added two more goals from Ryan Johansen and Kevin Fiala Todd Heap was behind the wheel of the truck when he accidentally struck the girl while moving the vehicle forward outside their home in Mesa HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. - A Sumner County deputy was hit by a car while responding to a crash Saturday night in Hendersonville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.
Add your comments below
Hendersonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Gallatin
|Mon
|Lse77
|1
|Who is this Person? (Aug '16)
|Mon
|Selena
|3
|Ashley amons kirk
|Apr 30
|The truth
|1
|Republicans are now going to try to cut out Ove...
|Apr 28
|Republican
|2
|Rattleanakea
|Apr 28
|Nobody
|3
|Samantha Strawn (Nov '16)
|Apr 27
|Truth Teller
|15
|Tommy Thompson
|Apr 22
|Fatty Matty
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hendersonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC