STR: US hotel results for week ending 22 April

Friday Apr 28

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee -- The U.S. hotel industry reported mostly positive results in the three key performance metrics during the week of 16-22 April 2017, according to data from STR . Performance on Sunday and Monday of the week was lower due to a comparison with a non-Easter time period last year.

