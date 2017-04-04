ROTC instructor at Hendersonville High charged with statutory rape

The ROTC instructor at Hendersonville High School has been charged with one count of statutory rape by an authority figure. Hendersonville police said they received a complaint regarding sexual contact between Michael Bass, 46, and a 17-year-old female victim on April 1. A press release states the investigation revealed that while Bass utilized his position as the ROTC instructor at Hendersonville High, none of alleged sexual encounters happened at school.

