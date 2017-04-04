ROTC instructor at Hendersonville Hig...

ROTC instructor at Hendersonville High charged with statutory rape

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: WKRN

The ROTC instructor at Hendersonville High School has been charged with one count of statutory rape by an authority figure. Hendersonville police said they received a complaint regarding sexual contact between Michael Bass, 46, and a 17-year-old female victim on April 1. A press release states the investigation revealed that while Bass utilized his position as the ROTC instructor at Hendersonville High, none of alleged sexual encounters happened at school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hendersonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dr travis pardue (Oct '12) Sun justme 35
Secret friends Apr 7 Like the big booty 2
Guy driving Red F-150 FX4 truck (Apr '14) Apr 6 Yours 13
Sonic Portland (Apr '16) Apr 6 The Truth 5
The Tyler Reed (Oct '11) Apr 6 Napoleon Dynamite 92
Tommy Thompson Apr 5 Sham 3
WTF is happening at Indian Lake Starbucks? (Dec '15) Apr 5 zremotay 12
See all Hendersonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hendersonville Forum Now

Hendersonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hendersonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Hendersonville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,030 • Total comments across all topics: 280,201,677

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC