ROTC instructor at Hendersonville High charged with statutory rape
The ROTC instructor at Hendersonville High School has been charged with one count of statutory rape by an authority figure. Hendersonville police said they received a complaint regarding sexual contact between Michael Bass, 46, and a 17-year-old female victim on April 1. A press release states the investigation revealed that while Bass utilized his position as the ROTC instructor at Hendersonville High, none of alleged sexual encounters happened at school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.
Add your comments below
Hendersonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dr travis pardue (Oct '12)
|Sun
|justme
|35
|Secret friends
|Apr 7
|Like the big booty
|2
|Guy driving Red F-150 FX4 truck (Apr '14)
|Apr 6
|Yours
|13
|Sonic Portland (Apr '16)
|Apr 6
|The Truth
|5
|The Tyler Reed (Oct '11)
|Apr 6
|Napoleon Dynamite
|92
|Tommy Thompson
|Apr 5
|Sham
|3
|WTF is happening at Indian Lake Starbucks? (Dec '15)
|Apr 5
|zremotay
|12
Find what you want!
Search Hendersonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC