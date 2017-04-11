Plans for an asphalt plant move forward near Old Hickory Lake
Metro Public Health officials have approved an air quality permit to operate the asphalt plant on the same site as a local rock quarry. Industrial Land Developers LLC applied for the permit back in December.
