Plans for an asphalt plant move forwa...

Plans for an asphalt plant move forward near Old Hickory Lake

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: WKRN

Metro Public Health officials have approved an air quality permit to operate the asphalt plant on the same site as a local rock quarry. Industrial Land Developers LLC applied for the permit back in December.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hendersonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rattleanakea 5 hr Fatty Matty 2
Turn signals Apr 13 Enforcement 1
Victoria Secret Indian Lake Mall Apr 13 We all know 3
Hendersonville Goodwill Career Solutions Is Clo... Apr 13 Friend 7
Guy driving Red F-150 FX4 truck (Apr '14) Apr 6 Yours 13
Tommy Thompson Apr 5 Sham 3
WTF is happening at Indian Lake Starbucks? (Dec '15) Apr 5 zremotay 12
See all Hendersonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hendersonville Forum Now

Hendersonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hendersonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Hendersonville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,494 • Total comments across all topics: 280,322,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC