Loretta Lynn Announces New Studio Album, a oeWouldna t It Be Great,a Set for Aug. 18 Release
Loretta Lynn will turn 85 years old on Friday, April 14, and she's celebrating with two sold-out shows at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on April 14 and 15. But the celebration is starting today as Loretta announced she will be releasing a new album, Wouldn't It Be Great , on Aug. 18. All of the tunes on the new 10-song offering were penned or co-penned by Loretta. Like the album's predecessor, the Grammy-nominated Full Circle , Wouldn't It Be Great was mainly recorded at the Cash Cabin Studio in Hendersonville, Tenn., with producers Patsy Lynn Russell and John Carter Cash.
