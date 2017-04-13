Loretta Lynn Announces New Studio Album, a oeWouldna t It Be Great,a Set for Aug. 18 Release

Loretta Lynn Announces New Studio Alb...

Loretta Lynn Announces New Studio Album, "Wouldn't It Be Great," Set for Aug. 18 Release

Loretta Lynn will turn 85 years old on Friday, April 14, and she's celebrating with two sold-out shows at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on April 14 and 15. But the celebration is starting today as Loretta announced she will be releasing a new album, Wouldn't It Be Great , on Aug. 18. All of the tunes on the new 10-song offering were penned or co-penned by Loretta. Like the album's predecessor, the Grammy-nominated Full Circle , Wouldn't It Be Great was mainly recorded at the Cash Cabin Studio in Hendersonville, Tenn., with producers Patsy Lynn Russell and John Carter Cash.

