Hospital in Smyrna, TN gets top ratings

Wednesday Apr 12

TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center was one of 823 hospitals to receive an "A" for its commitment to reducing errors, infections, and accidents that can harm patients. "We are extremely proud to be recognized as one of the 19 hospitals in Tennessee to earn an "A" from the recent report from Leapfrog," said Lou Caputo, chief executive officer of TriStar StoneCrest.

WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.

