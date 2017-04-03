Heroin, Meth and Cocaine recovered fr...

Heroin, Meth and Cocaine recovered from a hotel room in Murfreesboro

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 3 Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

Three small baggies of meth, a baggie of cocaine and two small baggies of heroin were recovered from a hotel room in Murfreesboro when police responded to the Clarion this past Friday afternoon at 4. Evidently, police were called to the Old Fort Parkway hotel on a complaint of the resident in room 263 using drugs. When officers arrived at the hotel and knocked on the door, they reported that the guest would not fully cooperate and kept her right arm hidden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hendersonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Secret friends Fri Like the big booty 2
dr travis pardue (Oct '12) Thu Sad ex-patient 34
Guy driving Red F-150 FX4 truck (Apr '14) Thu Yours 13
Sonic Portland (Apr '16) Thu The Truth 5
Tommy Thompson Wed Sham 3
WTF is happening at Indian Lake Starbucks? (Dec '15) Apr 5 zremotay 12
I do not want my TAX DOLLARS to house and feed ... (May '15) Apr 5 zremotay 10
See all Hendersonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hendersonville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Sumner County was issued at April 07 at 8:38PM CDT

Hendersonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hendersonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Nobel Prize
 

Hendersonville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,594 • Total comments across all topics: 280,138,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC