Hendersonville man charged with firing gunshots into air
Hendersonville police responded to the area of Vulco Drive around 9:45 p.m. after neighbors called 911 after hearing the gunshots.
Hendersonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Victoria Secret Indian Lake Mall
|1 hr
|Concerned
|2
|ABC Technologies
|19 hr
|Stonerboy11
|1
|dr travis pardue (Oct '12)
|Apr 9
|justme
|35
|Guy driving Red F-150 FX4 truck (Apr '14)
|Apr 6
|Yours
|13
|Tommy Thompson
|Apr 5
|Sham
|3
|WTF is happening at Indian Lake Starbucks? (Dec '15)
|Apr 5
|zremotay
|12
|I do not want my TAX DOLLARS to house and feed ... (May '15)
|Apr 5
|zremotay
|10
