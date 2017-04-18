Former Tennessee RB Jalen Hurd Announces Transfer to Baylor
Former Tennessee Volunteers running back Jalen Hurd announced Saturday that he will transfer to Baylor to play for the Bears. The Hendersonville, Tennessee, native rushed for 451 yards and three touchdowns to go along with 81 receiving yards and two touchdowns for the Vols last season.
